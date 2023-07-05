TikTok has announced new campaigns with Wimbledon and the Aston Martin F1 team.

The second year of its partnership with Wimbledon sees the social media platform take fans behind-the-scenes of the tennis tournament, as well as a “Wimbledon Hub” where users can find videos from the competition and players. In addition, TikTok is running a competition to find the best tennis commentators, with able to Duet select videos from the official @wimbledon account to showcase their commentary skills with #GameSetDuet. The winner will receive tickets to either the men’s or women’s singles final in 2024.

The best moments from famous past matches will also be shared on Wimbledon’s TikTok account, including Steffi Graf vs Venus Williams (1999), Roger Federer vs Pete Sampras (2001), Serena Williams vs Heather Watson (2015), Venus Williams vs Coco Gauff (2019), Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (2022), Djokovic vs Kyrgios and Rybakina vs Jabeur (last year’s singles finals)

Harish Sarma, global head of sports at TikTok, said: “Wimbledon represents one of the Grand Slam pillars in tennis with its iconic grass courts and famed hospitality. We are thrilled to be partnering to bring sports fans around the world closer to the action throughout the tournament. With the launch of our new fan competition, we’re excited to give our passionate sports community the opportunity to engage with Wimbledon content in creative ways and ultimately take the fan experience to the next level on TikTok.”

William Giles, Wimbledon’s content lead, added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with TikTok for another year. The platform offers a unique opportunity to bring Wimbledon to new audiences in creative and engaging ways, and given the success of our collaboration thus far, we are excited to see what 2023 holds for us on TikTok.”

Meanwhile, TikTok is also working with the Aston Martin F1 team on a new campaign, named I / AM A Fan. There have been a number of in-person activations at F1 races through the season to date, and the platform also promises new content from the team. Over 30 TikTok creators have been given behind-the-scenes F1 access to create content since the partnership began in January 2021.

Rob Bloom, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team chief marketing officer, said: “AMF1 Team has seen unprecedented fanbase growth over the last two years across every measure, from social media community to global fanbase. I / AM A FAN is the team’s way of loving fans back. We want it to be a movement that recognises and includes fans, rewarding them for their passion and loyalty. This is a shift in prioritisation from the team to the fans, changing the way sport delivers to those who love it the most.

“We’ve seen the impact of deeper fan engagement, particularly across the newer entertainment platforms such as TikTok, and we’ve also seen how the passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of the fans contributes to the exponential growth of F1® itself. This campaign is about bringing like-minded fans together; a platform to celebrate unity and champion inclusion and diversity, enhancing the F1® experience for everyone across the globe.”