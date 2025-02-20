Warner Bros. Discovery has moved all of its motorbike competition rights to TNT Sports, ahead of the Eurosport brand closing in the UK.

This means that TNT Sports will now be home to MotoGP, FIM Superbike World Championship, FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, Bennetts British Superbikes, FIM Speedway GP and British Premiership Speedway. discovery+ will continue to be the streaming location for all events, and a new TNT Sports Bikes social profile will be the home of content on the various social media platforms.

By 28 February, all of Eurosport’s live and non-live content will have moved to TNT Sports, and its linear channels will stop running - as announced last month. The Speedway competitions had previously been shown by Eurosport.

The on-screen team for TNT Sports’ bike content will include James Toseland (x2 Superbike World Champion) Sylvain Guintoli (x1 Superbike World Champion) Neil Hodgson (x1 Superbike World Champion, x1 British Superbikes Champion) Shane Byrne (x6 British Superbikes Champion) James Whitham (x2 British Superbike Champion). Greg Hancock (x4 Speedway GP Champion) Scott Nicholls (x7 British Speedway Champion) Kelvin Tatum (x2 British Speedway Champion), and Chris Louis (x2 British Speedway Champion).

In addition, former Superbike and MotoGP riders James Haydon and Michael Laverty will feature as regular on-screen experts throughout the season, and Suzi Perry will again anchor the MotoGP action. Rachel Stringer and Matt Roberts will lead the coverage across World Superbikes and Bennetts British Superbikes, and Abi Stephens will continue to front the coverage for both Speedway GP and British Speedway.

Gavin Emmett, Greg Haines and Steve Day will lead the commentary across MotoGP, World Superbikes and Bennetts British Superbikes.

discovery+’s coverage will include the timeline marker highlights feature for all three MotoGP classes, and there will be an additional live uninterrupted ad-free stream for World Superbikes action.

Some live content will be made free-to-air through Warner Bros. Discovery channel Quest. This will include the final MotoGP race days from rounds in Qatar (11-13 April) and Silverstone (23-25 May), as well as the Sprint Races from every round broadcast in full on a short same day delay. There will also be new highlights show every Monday after each race weekend.

The concluding race days from four rounds of the Bennetts British Superbikes will also be broadcast live on Quest, including Oulton Park (Round 1) Thruxton (Round 6), Donington Park GP (Round 8) and back to Oulton Park (Round 10). Highlights from every round will continue to be available on Quest every Monday after the weekend’s race action.

DMAX will be the new free-to-air home for highlights from every round of Speedway Grand Prix and British Premiership Speedway.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “To bring such substantial fandom into one place is hugely exciting and we’re immensely proud to be the new Home of Bikes in the UK and Ireland.

“With all two-wheel motorsport under one single brand it allows us to grow and drive a dedicated bikes community and establish TNT Sports as the go-to destination for the best motorbikes coverage across all platforms.

“The new TNT Sports Bikes social profile will be the ultimate storytelling platform for every round from every championship with engaging content to keep fans captivated throughout the season. Supported by a strong offer across our free-to-air network, we believe we’ve created a complete fan-first eco-system.

“We see the global profile and breadth of our motorbikes content portfolio as a pivotal element in accelerating our premium sport streaming proposition.”