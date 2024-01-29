TNT Sports will produce its studio coverage of England’s test series in India from a facility in Sweden.

Its London studios are currently undergoing renovation, meaning that there isn’t space for the coverage, and instead the broadcaster will fly its talent out to Sweden while producing the coverage from London. It is taking advantage of facilities parent company Warner Bros. Discovery owns there.

For the first test, which saw England win in dramatic circumstances, TNT had just been using the host broadcast alongside Matt Floyd hosting alone after negotations for a rights deal went to the last minute.

Floyd will now step back from the coverage, with new host Kate Mason to be joined by former England players Steven Finn and Alastair Cook in Sweden. Eoin Morgan, who is in India as part of the host broadcast, will also provide analysis from on site before and after each day’s play.

Coverage on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ will begin 30 minutes before each day’s play at 3:30am.

Meanwhile, commentary will continue to come from the host broadcast, which is produced by Viacom, and include Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle, Kevin Pietersen, and Morgan.

Finn said, “After the brilliant comeback performance in the first test of this series, I can’t wait to be covering the next two games with TNT Sports in what will be a compelling Test Match series.”

England won the first test thanks to Ollie Pope’s 196 in the second innings and Tom Hartley’s seven second innings wickets on debut after a tough start. The second test gets underway on 2 February from Visakhapatnam.