There had been fears the tour would be without a broadcaster

TNT Sports has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to show international cricket from the country.

According to the Daily Mail, this means that England’s tour of the nation, which includes a five-test series as well as three ODIs and three T20s, will be shown by the broadcaster following earlier fears that a deal might not be agreed. The last series between the pair in India saw similar uncertainty, with Channel 4 eventually swooping in to take it free-to-air, and this agreement should mean that this isn’t a possibility next time round.

Pitch handled distribution of the BCCI’s rights after acquiring them last year. With the series taking place in India, matches begin at 4am and end before midday for UK viewers. Talksport holds the radio rights to the series.

Sky Sports airs all home England matches as well as major tournaments such as the 50-over and T20 World Cups. However, TNT Sports airs away Ashes series and matches in the West Indies and New Zealand, in addition to India games now, with Sky Sports moving away from broadcasting away series.