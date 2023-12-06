TNT Sports will premiere Andrew Mensah’s Stand-up Kickabout, a four-part series combining football and comedy, on 8 December.

Presented by stand-up comic Mensah, the show will see him stop in and discover local football communities from all corners of the UK. The four clubs he will visit are Eriskay FC in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland; Sheffield FC, the world’s first football club; Llantwit Major AFC in South Wales; and Mousehole AFC in Cornwall.

On each trip, he will meet players, fans and volunteers at clubs of varying levels within the football pyramid to discover what football means to them, the sacrifices they make for their club and their common love of the beautiful game.