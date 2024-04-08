TNT Sports has launched Tom Aspinall’s Fight Lab, with the first episode airing on Sunday, 7 April.

Hosted by the UFC heavyweight interim champion alongside presenter Adam Catterall, the show aims to bring new fans to the sport. It will include special guests from the wider sporting world, whilst providing viewers with easy-to-understand breakdowns of complex MMA concepts.

The first episode, which aired at 9:45pm on TNT Sports on 7 April, featured former England international footballer Joe Cole. It was building up to UFC 300, which will be shown on TNT Sports and discovery+ from 1am on Sunday 14 April.

Aspinall won the the UFC heavyweight interim title last year thanks to a spectacular first round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich, while Catterall has been a feature of TNT Sports’ and BT Sports’ UFC coverage for several years.

You can watch the trailer below.