All three fixtures will be available through the discovery+ platform

TNT Sports has revealed how viewers will be able to watch the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League finals for free.

As prt of the broadcaster’s rights deal with UEFA, it makes the fixtures availble to all viewers. In the past this has included showing them on its, or its predecessor BT Sport’s, YouTube channel.

However, this time round viewers who don’t have subscriptions to TNT Sports or discovery+ will need to download the app to their mobile, web browser, or TV, and register their details to watch the games for free. Those with TNT Sports or discovery+ subscriptions can watch through their normal accounts. All Virgin Media TV viewers can watch on channel 100.

The Europa League final will take place on 22 May in Dublin, with Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves providing analysis on TNT Sports’ coverage - beginning at 7pm. The Europa Conference League final takes place a week later on 29 May in Athens, with coverage again beginning at 7pm and Joe Cole and Don Hutchison providing analysis.

Finally, the Champions League final will take place at Wembley on 1 June, with a week of programming on the road to Wembley, including a review of the season and a look ahead to the final in front of a live audience from Boxpark Wembley on the evening of Thursday 30 May. There will also be a preview show live from Wembley Stadium as the teams train for the last time ahead of the game, at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 2 on Friday 31 May. Live coverage will feature analysis from Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves and Steve McManaman.