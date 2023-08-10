TNT Sports has unveiled its presentation plans for the opening weekend of the Premier League, when it will show Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Jules Breach will host a new show, Early Kick-Off, at 11am on Saturday alongside Joe Cole and Ally McCoist. The preview show will run directly into the hour-long build-up to the match, which kicks off at 12.30pm, and be broadcast from the Emirates Stadium where the game is taking place. It was originally announced when the TNT Sports brand launched earlier this summer.

Breach will then pass on presenting duties to Lynsey Hipgrave, with Cole continuing alongside Rio Ferdinand before the match itself. TNT Sports hopes to focus on the latest news and fan views directly from the ground as part of a strategy “to make the most of being live from the ground and close to the players, supporters and key storylines from in and around the match.”

TNT Sports football coming up - UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City v Sevilla (TNT Sports 1, Wednesday 16th August from 19:00)

- Vanarama National League: Bromley v Barnet (TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12th August from 17:00)

- Start of the Ligue 1 season: Nice vs Lille (TNT Sports 1, Friday 11th August from 19:45).

- Start of the Serie A season over the weekend of August 19th and 20th August.

The build-up will also include an interview with Arsenal’s summer signing Declan Rice by Ferdinand.

Once the match is underway, the commentary team will be led by Darren Fletcher alongside Ally McCoist on co-comms, and Breach reporting from the sideline.