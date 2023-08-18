TNT Sports has secured the rights to the Asia Cup in the UK and Ireland, after an agreement with global rights holder Disney Star.

Taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka 30 August - 17 September, the 50-over cricket tournament sees India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal compete for the trophy, with two groups of three playing, then a ‘Super 4’ league between each of the top two from the groups and finally a final between the top two of the ’Super 4’.

Harry Griffith, head of acquisition & syndication for sports at Disney Star, said: “This is an exciting development for cricket fans in the UK and Ireland. India-Pakistan is the most eagerly anticipated and highest rated match on the global cricket calendar. We’re thrilled to associate with TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP of rights and acquisitions at WBD Sports Europe, added: “The addition of more top-flight cricket featuring superstars from the world of Asian cricket is great news for cricket fans and TNT Sports subscribers in the UK and Ireland.”