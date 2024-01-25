First match is being broadcast using only the world feed due to late rights deal

TNT Sports will add a studio presentation to its India v England cricket coverage from the second test of the series.

The first test got underway this week, but the broadcaster has had to use the world feed as it was only able to agree a rights deal in the weeks immediately before the series began.This meant that it wasn’t able to implement its usual pre-production process for the first test from Hyderabad.

There is a history of this situation with the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, with with Channel 4 eventually swooping in to take the last series free-to-air after similar uncertainty. However, TNT Sports’ new agreement lasts for five years, so this shouldn’t be an issue for the next time that England tour the country. Pitch handled distribution of the BCCI’s rights after acquiring them last year.

The Warner Bros. Discovery company will use a studio in London for its presentation, with a presenter and analysis team to be announced in due course.

The second test of the five-match series gets underway in Visakhapatnam on 2 February. Following the test series, there will be three ODIs and three T20 games - which will also be aired by TNT Sports in the UK.