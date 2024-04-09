TNT Sports has agreed a multi-year rights deal with the WNBA.

The broadcaster, which already shows over 250 games-a-year from the men’s NBA after a deal agreed last year, will air at least 16 regular-season WNBA games each season live and on-demand via TNT Sports and discovery+. It will also broadcast select games from the WNBA Playoffs, WNBA Finals and the annual WNBA All-Star Game.

During the regular season, TNT Sports will show weekend WNBA games in primetime, as well as other fixtures. It’s coverage begins on 15 May with last year’s runner up New York Liberty facing the Washington Mystics.

In addition, TNT Sports’ digital and social platforms will provide weekly WNBA highlights and clips.

Trojan Paillot, SVP of sports rights acquisitions and syndication at Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “We are delighted to show the elite athletes that star in the WNBA beginning with the 2024 season, strengthening our women’s sport offering in the UK and Ireland which already includes Premiership Women’s Rugby, UEFA Women’s Champions League football, and Women’s UFC. The opportunity to broadcast the WNBA is another step to reflecting the diversity of our audience, while at the same time complementing our current basketball rights such as the NBA.”

Colie Edison, chief growth officer, WNBA, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with TNT Sports to bring the excitement of the WNBA to fans in the UK and Ireland. There is incredible momentum around women’s basketball in the region, and now fans will be able to more easily follow their favorite WNBA teams and players throughout the season.”