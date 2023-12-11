Manchester City is representing Europe in the competition

TNT Sports will broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup in the UK and Ireland this month, as Manchester City aims to win its fourth trophy of the calendar year.

Pep Guardiola’s side is representing Europe in the competition after winning the UEFA Champions League last season, and will face Copa Libertadores winner Fluminense, AFC Champions League winner Urawa Red Diamonds, CAF Champions League winner Al-Ahly, Concacaf Champions League winner Club Leon, OFC Champions League winner Auckland City, and host side as well as Saudi Pro League winner Al-Ittihad.

TNT Sports and discovery+ will show every match from the competition, starting with Al-Ittihad FC vs Auckland City on 12 December and ending with the final on 22 December. Manchester City enters at the semi-final stage and will face either Urawa Red Diamonds or Club Leon on 19 December.