TNT Sports will air the MAX60 Caribbean cricket competition in the UK.

The new tournament, which uses a new format where each team faces 60 balls - just over half that of the UK’s Hundred competition - will begin on 18 August, with the Cayman Islands hosting the first edition. The second tournament is set to be hosted by the Bahamas.

TNT Sports also shows international cricket from the Caribbean, after a deal agreed by its predecessor BT Sport in 2021 with the West Indies cricket federation.

Other broadcasters for MAX60 include Willow in the US, Sony Sports in India, Styx Sports in Sri Lanka, T Sports in Bangladesh and Pakistan, also Ary Digital in Pakistan, Fox Sports in Australia, Super Sports in Sub-Saharan Africa, Sports Central in the Middle East and North Africa, and Flow Sports across the Caribbean itself.

Dario Barthley, CEO at MAX60 Caribbean, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with such a prestigious group of broadcasters for this year’s MAX60 Caribbean,” said Dario Barthley, CEO at MAX60 Caribbean. “Their commitment to delivering top-quality sports coverage will ensure that cricket fans everywhere can experience the thrill and passion of this unique tournament.”