The film chronicles the journey of the UFC as it transformed from a fledgling enterprise into a global sports phenomenon

TNT Sports is premiering its documentary, The Rise and Rise of the UFC, on discovery+ on September 7.

The film chronicles the journey of the UFC as it transformed from a fledgling, misunderstood enterprise into a global sports phenomenon.

It captures the UFC’s evolution from its early days, when it was perceived as a controversial and raw form of entertainment, to becoming a respected and regulated sport.

The film highlights the introduction of crucial rules, weight classes, and the reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter, which played a key role in bringing mixed martial arts into the mainstream.

Featuring insights from influential figures such as Dana White and the Fertitta brothers, the documentary celebrates the strategic vision, resilience, and passion that propelled the UFC to unprecedented heights.

It showcases how the organisation revolutionised combat sports and inspired a global surge in martial arts participation, shaping the future of professional sports.

Presented by Adam Catterall , the documentary also highlights the roles of iconic fighters including former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who reflects on the UFC’s meteoric rise in value.

Molly McCann also discusses the role the UFC has had on the development of women’s sport, whilst Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, shares his admiration for the sport’s ability to tell powerful stories and connect with its audience.

Scott Young, Group SVP, content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “The Rise and Rise of the UFC provides an exhilarating glimpse into the origins and evolution of one of the most electrifying sports in the world. It, capturing the passion and perseverance that propelled the UFC to global prominence. We believe this documentary will not only thrill MMA fans but also inspire viewers with the story of how vision and determination can reshape an entire industry.”

The Rise and Rise of the UFC premiers on discovery+ on 7 September and TNT Sports 1 at 10.30pm on 14 September.