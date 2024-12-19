Premier League club will create content leading up to and after the second series’ release

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has partnered with Netflix to promote the second series of Squid Game.

The series releases on the streaming platform on 26 December, and Spurs will have activations both before this at its 22 December clash with Liverpool, and after during its 29 December fixture against Wolves.

In the build up to these matches, Tottenham will release exclusive Squid Game-themed content on its social channels, with men’s and women’s team players participating in some of the games made famous by the show.

In addition, visual elements will be shown on the stadium’s LED screens and the Squid Game Season 2 trailer played at half-time during the Liverpool match. There will also be an experiential activity for fans, with the Squid Game guards roaming the stadium for photo opportunities and a giant blimp of the Young-hee doll - featured in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game – appearing outside the stadium pre-match.

Ryan Norys, chief revenue officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Squid Game 2 will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about shows over the festive period and our partnership with Netflix places the Club at the centre of popular culture. This is yet another exciting way to enhance the matchday experience and bring our fans fresh, engaging content across digital channels.”