TrillerTV will stream every Asian Cup match for UK and Ireland viewers.

Taking place in Qatar, the Asian Cup begins 12 January and ends with the final on 10 February and features Premier League players such as Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Wolves’ Hwang Hee-Chan for South Korea; as well as Arsenal’s Tomiyasu Takehiro, Liverpool’s Endo Wataru, and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma for Japan. All 51 fixtures as well as on-demand highlights will be shown on the TrillerTV+ platform, which is available for $7.99-a-month (£6.26) or $69.99-a-year (£54.84).

TrillerTV is the new name for FITE, after a rebrand late last year. It has historically focused on combat sports but recently began what it calls a, “strategic move by FITE into the heart of football”, picking up the rights to the AFC Champions League and Liga Portugal in the UK and Ireland.

Adam Bigwood, VP of subscriptions at TrillerTV, said: “Witness Asia’s world-renowned players and international star coaches competing for the most prestigious title in Asian football. Our exclusive rights deal for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 reinforces our dedication to bringing top-tier sports & entertainment content to our passionate audience.”