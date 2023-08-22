Three of Footballco’s formats will be available for fans in the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain

Three of Footballco’s conversational formats will be streamed on Twitch for the 2023/24 season.

The co-sell collaboration will be targeted at fans in the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain, and includes a new UEFA Champions League-focused series, Euro Trip; Indivisa’s women’s football show Table Talk; and the Gen-Z-targeted Front Three. This deal builds on the work the pair did during the Women’s World Cup, which saw the Table Talk format supported by Proctor and Gamble’s Venus brand during the tournament.

Table Talk was hosted by Twitch streamer Sara Guzo and featured Indivisa’s own Moyo Abiona, with Venus featuring exclusively within live streams and highlights across platforms.

As well as appearing on Twitch, the content will be amplified through Footballco’s social channels, which generate over 100 million engagements a month, and web-video player FC Player - which appears on more than 1,000 sport websites.

Miles Chambers, editorial planning lead for Footballco, said: “In 2023, more young fans are following football on digital channels than following it on TV. But the fan fragmentation across platforms can make it challenging for brands to connect authentically at scale.

“Footballco’s formats are designed to build Gen Z fan communities within football that will be conversational and interactive on Twitch - with partners benefiting from the ecosystem we can plug them into across our channels.”

Krishan Patel, director of sales, EMEA for Twitch, added: “On Twitch over 35 million people come together everyday with communities of like minded people to share their passions. Gen Z and Millennial audiences now expect to play an active role in the content they consume and are moving away from passive viewership. This exciting next step in Twitch Ads’ collaboration with Footballco presents new opportunities for brands to engage a new generation of European football fans authentically and on their own terms.”