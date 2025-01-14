US-based viewers will be able to watch one match-a-week without a subscription

Volleyball TV has partnered with the Pro Volleyball Federation to stream its competition globally.

The streaming platform, run by Volleyball World, a partnership between the World Volleyball Federation and CVC Capital Partners, will show the US-based women’s volleyball competition to its subscribers globally at no extra cost. In addition, a “Match of the Week” will be available without a subscription to viewers in the US.

Volleyball TV will show all matches that aren’t aired by broadcast partners Fox Sports and CBS Sports. Those games shown by the broadcasters will be available on VBTV for subscribers shortly after they are played.

Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World, said: “VBTV is thrilled to partner with Pro Volleyball Federation to bring the 2025 season to fans in the United States and beyond. This partnership reflects our dedication to growing the sport of volleyball and providing fans with unparalleled access to the action they love.”

“This collaboration also highlights VBTV’s role as a leader in sports streaming, offering free access to U.S. fans and a seamless viewing experience worldwide.”

Broadcast Sport met with Taylor last year, after VBTV hit 1.5 million subscribers worldwide, to discuss how the streaming platform has seen success while other D2C efforts have struggled.