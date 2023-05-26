The game, on Sunday, is FC Barcelona’s final game at its Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which is closing for renovation

Viaplay is showing FC Barcelona’s final match at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium (pictured) on Sunday (against RCD Mallorca) for free on its YouTube channel.

The stadium has been home to the LaLiga club since its completion in 1957. It’s being closed for renovation following the match on Sunday, and, to mark the occasion, Viaplay will broadcast the game live and free on the Viaplay Sports UK YouTube channel from 6pm.

FC Barcelona will wear a special kit bearing the words ‘full of history, full of future’ for the game, with fans asked to wear either red or blue, creating a colourful backdrop to a match.

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca will also be available to Viaplay customers on the Viaplay streaming service along with Atlético Madrid v Real Sociedad, Girona v Real Betis Balompié and Valencia CF v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, also kicking off at 6pm.

There will also be a special multi-goal feed available, where coverage will switch from one game to another in real time to follow the standout moments in each game.

The newly remodelled Spotify Camp Nou stadium is due for completion ahead of the 2025-2026 season. In the meantime, FC Barcelona will play its home games at Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Viaplay is the official broadcaster of LaLiga in the UK and shows all matches throughout the season. Coverage from Spotify Camp Nou on the Viaplay Sports YouTube channel begins live at 6pm on Sunday and can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/@ViaplaySportsUK