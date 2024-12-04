Wrexham v Barnsley was shown live on a 87 foot high, 180-degree, domed screen at the venue in LA

The Cosm has released a video clip taken during a live screening of last night’s (Tuesday 3 December) clash beween Wrexham v Barnsley at Cosm LA.

The video (watch it below) shows USA-based fans watching League One football getting the big screen treatment at Cosm’s immersive entertainment venue in Los Angeles. The game was shown on the huge immersive screens at Cosm LA and Cosm Dallas.

The EFL is only the second football League in the world to have league football matches presented at Cosm’s immersive experience, which broadcasts and replicates live sports events within a theatre, cinema or auditorium environment on a 87 foot high, 180-degree, domed screen.

Fans who attended included Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney at the LA venue. The video clip shows the crowd’s reaction when Wrexham’s Ollie Rathbone scored a 92nd-minute winner to claim a 1-0 win for Wrexham.

The immersive-experience technology simulates the experience of audiences as if they were at the STōK Cae Ras, despite watching from almost 5,300 miles away.