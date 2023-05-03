Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its broadcast plans for the 2023 Giro d’Italia, which takes place 6-28 May.

All 21 stages will be available live on discovery+, Eurosport, and GCN+ across Europe, with coverage to be presented from the Cube studio in London by Orla Chennaoui, two-time contestant Dan Lloyd and 12-time Giro d’Italia stage winner Robbie McEwen. It is the first time that the Cube has been used for the Giro, and it will feature analysis tools such as the Inclinometer - which examines rider speed relative to course gradient, 3D stage presentations and immersive backdrops.

Coverage will also be differentiated across markets with local programming with the likes of Philippe Gilbert (France), Bernie Eisel (Germany), Brian Holm (Denmark) and Riccardo Magrini (Italy). In addition, former Giro winner Alberto Contador and former stage winners Jens Voight and Adam Blythe will be reporting from within the peloton on the WBD motorbike.

There is extra access for 2023, with access to behind-the-scenes videos from team hotels and buses, as well as interviews members of each team at crucial moments during stages.

Non-live content will include including new GCN+ originals Nibali: The Final Year, which offers unprecedented access to two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali as he looks back at the incredible highs and lows of his career, and Giro ‘88, which features never-before-seen race footage and interviews with Andy Hampsten and Franco Chioccioli, among others, who share their experiences of one of the most infamous days in Giro d’Italia history during the 1988 race.

Eurosport’s weekly Cycling Show will continue to air every Tuesday with exclusive interviews and features with some of the biggest names in the sport including recent guests Remco Evenepoel, who will be battling it out for the pink jersey this year, Mathieu van der Poel and reigning Giro d’Italia Donne champion Annemiek van Vleuten. There will also be coverage on local language Eurosport.com sites.

In addition to the men’s race, the women’s Giro Donne is expected to take place 30 June - 9 July, and will have every stage broadcast live by Warner Bros. Discovery - along with every stage of the La Vuelta Femenina and Tour De France Femmes.

Scott Young, SVP content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “May marks an incredibly exciting and action-packed period for our live sports content offering and we are gearing up to screen some of the biggest sporting events loved by fans globally. As the home of cycling and in our role as global broadcaster of the Giro d’Italia, we will screen every stage live for viewers as well as introducing new innovations to tell the stories of the teams and riders to better connect fans with their heroes competing.

“As well as following all the action from the men’s race, we’re already presenting live coverage from the women’s Grand Tour as part of our mission to bring parity to elite men’s and women’s sport and to champion the endeavours and stories of the immensely talented women competing in all categories of cycling. There is something for every cycling fan and the unpredictability will make for a fascinating period of world-class racing.”