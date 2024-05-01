The Giro d’Italia marks the beginning of a season of cycling coverage on Eurosport, Max and discovery+

The Giro d’Italia starts a summer of cycling coverage this weekend on Eurosport, Max and discovery+.

WBD will utilise its free-to-air channels in Germany (Eurosport 1) and Norway (Kanal 5) to cover every stage live, in addition to providing daily highlights in the UK (DMAX) and Poland (METRO).

New episodes of the podcast, Watts Occurring, powered by Eurosport, will be released regularly throughout the race in addition to interviews, highlights and editorial analysis in local languages on Eurosport.com, plus free clips on Eurosport Cycling’s TikTik, Instagram and YouTube channels.

In addition, exclusive content will be available to stream on Max and discovery+ including an original six-part documentary following the TUDOR Pro Cycling Team who are set to make their Grand Tour debut at the Giro this year.

Weekly episodes of The Eurosport Cycling Show will also continue to bring fans news, interviews and features from the sport every Tuesday on Eurosport 1 and WBD’s streaming platforms.

The Cube AR studio will host a series called The Breakaway for UK viewers, fronted by Orla Chennaoui, Robbie McEwen, Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe, with Visma Lease a Bike’s Nathan van Hooydonck joining the team for the final week.

Velo Club (Germany); Kop Over Kop (Netherlands); Les Rois de la Pedale (France) and La Montonera (Spain) will provide local insights from more of WBD’s talent line up.

Former professional riders Jens Voigt, Adam Blythe, Daniel Oss and two-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador will present real-time insights from the peloton by following the action live from a motorbike.

Scott Young, Group SVP content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our approach to covering cycling is inclusive, innovative and immersive. We present more live men’s and women’s cycling than any other broadcaster including over 1,000 races per year, but there is no bigger stage for the sport than a Grand Tour and we can’t wait to get started.

“As well as being the only place to watch every minute of every Grand Tour in Europe, our channels and platforms, including Max which shows live sport in Europe for the first time this month in addition to covering cycling in USA, will also be the only places where fans can enjoy every cycling event from Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.”

Philippe Gilbert, former road cycling world champion, added: “You need to be a good rider to succeed at the Giro as you have a lot of technical finishes and a lot of corners in the last few kilometres. There are some amazing riders such as Fausto Coppi and Marco Pantani who have conquered this race and so much history with this Grand Tour. I did almost all major races in my career more than once so it’s nice to share my experience with Eurosport’s viewers - it’s a great way to keep going and to follow to evolution of cycling with the next generation of super impressive riders.”

WBD’s live cycling coverage features more than 1,000 live races per year including every men’s and women’s Grand Tour and World Tour race, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, the UCI Track Champions League plus all the cycling at the Olympic Games.

PICTURED: Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates – Men’s Elite at the Liege on April 21, 2024 in Liege Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)