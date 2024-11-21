Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its plans for the 2024 UCI Track Champions League coverage.

The broadcaster will show every minute of the competition on Eurosport and discovery+, with pre- and post-race analysis around the events. Adam Blythe and Joanna Roswell will provide track-side coverage, with recent Broadcast Sport Awards winner Rob Hatch to commentate.

Each venue will have one cable camera, four onboard rider cameras, 12 track cameras, and one on the “derny” - the leader bike in the Keirin.

In addition to Warner Bros. Discovery’s coverage, S4C has picked up rights to the competition for the first time - with Welsh cyclist Emma Finucane making her debut. Rhodri Gomer will present for S4C.

Scott Young, SVP content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Track cycling emerged as one of the most-watched sports across our channels during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We are thrilled to welcome back our new Olympic and World Champions as they compete again at the highest level in the UCI Track Champions League. Following an incredible summer and our ongoing investments and innovations in the sport, we anticipate even greater fan engagement as we strive to elevate track cycling to new heights.”

The 2024 UCI Track Champions League calendar: - Round 1: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France – 23 November

- Round 2: Apeldoorn, Netherlands – 29 November

- Round 3 : Apeldoorn, Netherlands – 30 November

- Round 4: London, UK – 6 December

- Grand Finale: London, UK – 7 December

Gomer added: “S4C viewers are familiar with enjoying the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia and the incredible success of Welshman Geraint Thomas over the past 15 years. But the track cycling scene is just as exciting at the moment, with riders such as Emma Finucane, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts shining at the highest level.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on the three Welsh women taking part, and I’m particularly excited to see Emma Finucane racing; the cyclist from Carmarthenshire who has made a name for herself over the past two years, winning medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships. She has high hopes of winning the league’s best sprint title this year.”

The UCI Track Champions League gets underway on 23 November, with the first race taking place at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.