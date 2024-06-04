The broadcaster reports record numbers of viewers in Europe on Eurosport, Max and Discovery+ for week one of the tournament

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has revealed that its coverage of the first week of Roland-Garros has brought in record audiences on its streaming platforms and has delivered its highest tournament television audience on Eurosport in eight years.

Across Europe (excluding France), viewership on Eurosport’s television channels has risen by 45% year-on-year, says WBD, with the total streaming audience, including discovery+, increasing by more than a quarter (up 26% vs 2023).

This has been boosted further by the launch of Max in 20 countries across Europe.

WBD says its seen double digit growth in streaming after eight days of Roland-Garros, including the UK (which is up 96%), Germany (up 59%), Netherlands (up 31%), Norway (up 23%) and Italy (up 21%).

WBD’s puts Roland-Garros content out across free-to-air, PayTV, streaming, online and social channels, and has witnessed rising engagement on its free digital platforms, including double digit increases in visitors (up 16%) to local language Eurosport.com pages and in users watching free video online video views (up 18%).