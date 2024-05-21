Warner Bros. Discovery has launched its streaming service Max in 20 countries across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

The countries include Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Max offers subscribers an “enhanced user experience,” says WBD, doubling the amount of content previously available on HBO Max.

Max combines HBO Max with sports from Eurosport to “create a complete viewing experience for the whole household,” says WBD.

Max will be the only place to stream all the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live, with Paris 2024 included in all subscription plans.

Subscribers choose from one of three base plans, plus a Sports Add-On.

Max is available on smart TV, streaming devices, game consoles and mobile devices throughout Europe, including, for the first time, on Amazon Fire TV.

Customers are able to pay via major providers (VISA, Mastercard, Amex, and PayPal) and via in-app purchase in major markets (Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Checkout).

Today’s launch builds on Warner Bros. Discovery’s launches of Max in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. On 11 June, Max will be available in France, Poland and Monaco. The enhanced HBO Max will launch in the Netherlands on the same day, and from 1 July in Belgium. By July, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Today is a significant milestone in the globalisation of Max. We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., DC, Eurosport, TLC. It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion. With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”

Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “Whether it’s our blockbuster movies, unmissable TV drama, larger than life entertainment shows or thrilling sports, Max delivers the ultimate viewing experience in Europe. Our new and improved app offers enhanced personalisation making it easier and faster to watch your favourites from Warner Bros. Discovery. With three different plans, a Sports Add-On, expanded device compatibility, and hundreds of distribution partnerships with the biggest affiliates in the region, it’s never been simpler to watch world-class content.”