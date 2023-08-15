Radzi Chinyanganya will front Warner Bros. Discovery’s World Athletics Championships coverage on Eurosport and discovery+.

Taking place 19-27 August, the competition is a key event ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will also be shown by Warner Bros. Discovery platforms. Eurosport 1 will broadcast 68 hours of coverage of the Championships from Budapest, while discovery+ and the Eurosport App will host every minute of the action.

Chinyanganya will present coverage from the National Athletics Centre with former British athlete Iwan Thomas – a 4 x 400m World Champion from 1997 – and Robert Korzeniowski, the Polish four-time Olympic gold medallist in walking. Meanwhile, Caroline de Moraes and Elisa Lukawski will be reporting from Hungary, interviewing athletes involved in the competition.

Following the live broadcasts, there will be a 30-minute wrap-up show as well as on-demand highlight clips on discovery+ and the Eurosport App. It will be the first time the new timeline marker’s function – allowing users to navigate to the points in the action that they wish to go to as they wish – will be utilised on discovery+ following it being brought across from BT Sport’s app.

Eurosport’s digital and social platforms will provide news, views and interviews as well as highlights and behind-the-scenes clips.

The BBC will also be covering the World Athletics Championships, and you can read about its broadcast plans here. Gabby Logan and Jeanette Kwakye will take lead presenting duties, and they will be joined by Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, Dame Denise Lewis, and Michael Johnson throughout the eight-day event. There will also be analysis and commentary from Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter and Steve Backley.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “The World Athletics Championships will be the last major meeting that will see all of the world’s best track and field athletes in one stadium before next summer’s Olympics Games. To be able to bring our unique approach to storytelling and connect the world’s best athletes to millions of fans as the Road to Paris 2024 draws closer is an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“Our digital and social ecosystem will ensure every angle and every story is told from Budapest and to have Robert [Korzeniowski] and Iwan [Thomas] on-site in Budapest to give a flavour of the atmosphere and offer expert analysis from inside the stadium itself will bring fans even closer to the action.”