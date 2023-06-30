Both the men’s and women’s competitions will be shown in full

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its broadcast plans for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

Every stage of both competitions will be available on Eurosport, discovery+*, the Eurosport App and GCN+ across Europe, with GCN+ also showing coverage in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

The Tour de France takes place 1-23 July, while the Tour de France Femmes is immediately afterwards, 23-30 July.

The mixed reality Cube studio will be in use for both the men’s and women’s events, in addition to a motorbike reporting position that will be used by Alberto Contador, Philippe Gilbert, Jens Voigt, and Adam Blythe. Laura Meseguer, Matt Stephens, Anders Mielke, and Louis-Pierre Frileux will report from on site, and Iris Slappendel will be WBD Sports’ presenter on-site alongside Manon Lloyd.

There will also be non-live content such as documentary Uphill Climb, The Women Who Conquered The Impossible Race. The 35-minute film looks at the athletes who made the Tour de France Femmes possible, and includes personal accounts of courageous female cyclists and insights from cycling commentator Phil Liggett. GCN+ houses another 200+ cycling films.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Following the historic launch of the new-look women’s race last year, we will once again demonstrate our passion for cycling by producing back-to-back and localised coverage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in 2023. We enjoy being the Home of all Cycling and our approach to both Tours will give fans the front row seat they love.

“No-one else has the expertise in cycling, matched with the multi-platform portfolio, to offer the scale of coverage for the sport’s biggest race to millions of viewers across Europe and beyond, and we look forward to telling the stories from each stage for the widest possible audience.”