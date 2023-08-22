Warner Bros. Discovery will have uninterrupted live coverage of La Vuelta a Espana on discovery+, the Eurosport App, and GCN+.

Starting 26 August and running until 17 September, the coverage will be available in 16 languages. In addition to the uninterrupted streaming, there will be 73 hours of the racing available on the Eurosport 1 linear channel. The UK will also have access to free-to-air highlights on DMAX, as well as S4C - which S4C director of content & publishing strategy Geraint Evans and sport commissioner Graham Davies speak to Broadcast Sport about earlier this month.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s broadcasts will have analysis from three-time overall winner Alberto Contador, and seven-time stage winner Phillipe Gilbert. There will also be reporting from Sander Kleikers, Laura Meseguer and Louis Pierre Frileux.

Local studio shows, in the UK (The Breakaway), France (Les Rois de la Pédale), Spain (La Montonera) and Italy (Tour 360), will offer further analysis of the action.

Short race highlights will be available on-demand for free on Eurosport.com, as well as news and comment, and GCN+ will host the Racing News Show, World Of Cycling, and short highlights available worldwide. The GCN App will include interactive features such as quizzes and polls; stage profiles, key riders to watch, and stage previews; plus daily content spanning stage reports, results, and news round-ups.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Driven by one of the most exciting generations of athletes, the appetite for cycling continues to grow as shown by our Tour de France coverage which broke new streaming and audience engagement records.

“Recognised as the ‘home of cycling’, our unparalleled level of access to the riders and far-reaching coverage means we continue to shine a light on this exhilarating sport while telling the stories of its champions and challengers. We look forward to concluding the 2023 Grand Tour season by showing every stage of La Vuelta which accelerates an incredibly exciting period of cycling in all forms following our wall-to-wall coverage of the recent World Championships.”