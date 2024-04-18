The broadcaster will show all 3,800 hours of live action from the Games, as well as a series of documentaries in the build-up to the start of the Games

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has unveiled its Paris studios for what it describes as “the most immersive Olympic Games ever”.

It has also launched a range of content during the build-up to the Olympic Summer Games Paris 2024.

The broadcaster’s main studios are based at the Hotel Raphael, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. It will also have stand-up positions with the Arc de Triomphe in the background.

The studios, which WBD is badging WBD House, consist of four studios, used by production teams from the UK, Sweden, France, Poland, Italy and Germany, as well as three stand-up positions, one of which will be utilised by CNN, and live broadcasts for Spain, Finland and Denmark.

During the build-up to the Olynpics, Eurosport will air a weekly show called The Power of the Olympics, including interviews with athletes taking part in the Paris Games this summer.

There’s also an original 60-minute documentary called The Olympians, hosted by nine-time BMX World Champion Matthias Dandois, It follows 10 elite Olympians from diverse nations and sporting backgrounds as they prepare for the Oluympics. Athletes featured include Kevin Mayer (French decathlete), Saul Craviotto (Spanish kayaker), Pauline Ado (French surfer) and Adam Peaty (British swimmer), Timo Boll (German table tennis player) and Gianmarco Tamberi (Italian high jumper).

WBD is also showing a seven-part doc series called Chasing Glory – co-produced with Red Bull Media House – that follows six athletes as they prepare for the Games. It is available on Max or discovery+ and on Eurosport 1 across Europe Europe. Karsten Warholm (Norwegian 400m record holder), Janja Garnbret (Slovenian climber), Menno van Gorp (Dutch breaker), Dina Asher-Smith (British sprinter), Peter Sagan (Slovakian cyclist) and Vahine Fierro (French surfer) all feature in the series.

Furthermore, Eurosport will also air Paris: La Vie Sportive, an original documentary which recalls Paris’ historic relationship with sport in the 100 years since it last hosted the Olympic Games in 1924, narrated by 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 winner Thierry Henry.

On top of this, in the lead-up to the Games, Eurosport will broadcast a series of episodes of Sports Made Simple, presented by Bugs Bunny, who will help explain to children some of the finer details of the 4 x 100m relay, tennis, breaking, volleyball and gymnastics.

WBD has also launched a new microsite dedicated to Paris 2024 that’s just gone live on Eurosport.com, offering users the complete and localised Olympic experience across Europe in 12 languages.

The site features the latest qualifying events and interviews with national heroes, as well as video highlights.

During the Games, streaming platforms Max and discovery+ will show all 3,800 hours of live action from the Games. Eurosport’s linear TV channels will also provide extensive live coverage for sports fans across the 19 days of competition.

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “This year, we will have even more live hours of action from the greatest variety of events, more original content and non-live programming to keep fans engaged, and the greatest storytelling engine anywhere to continue serving sports fans with round-the-clock action, news and entertainment as sporting history is set to be made this summer.

“We will be at all 38 competition venues across Paris and France covering every moment of the Summer Olympic Games. Our coverage will be truly immersive and our storytelling will be captivating.”