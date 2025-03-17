It has live exclusivity in 40+ territories for the new premier track league, created by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has secured a multi-year agreement with Grand Slam Track to broadcast the competition across Europe and Asia.

The broadcaster will have live exclusivity in 40+ territories for the new premier track league, which has been created by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson.

The first of four three-day Grand Slam Track events begins in Kingston, Jamaica on 4 April.

Coverage from the events will be shown live on Max, discovery+, Eurosport and TNT Sports

Eurosport (Europe and Asia) and TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) will offer live linear coverage while every event on the 2025 calendar will be available to stream live and on-demand on Max and discovery+.

Two Circles, the global sports marketing business, helped secure the deal, as the lead advisors to Grand Slam Track on its global media rights.

What is Grand Slam Track? The new league features 24 races across 12 event groups per Slam – including Sprints, Distance, and Hurdles –- with two hours of live coverage produced by the host broadcaster at each meeting for fans around the world. The league will host four “Slams” in 2025, emanating from Kingston, Jamaica (National Stadium), Miami, Florida (Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Franklin Field), and Los Angeles, California (Drake Stadium). In total, 96 athletes, including 48 Grand Slam Track Racers boasting 34 medals from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 alone, will face off against each other and 48 Challengers in the quest to build up their points tally. World-beating athletes set to compete include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, and Quincy Hall (USA); Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain); Oblique Seville, Nickisha Pryce and Ackera Nugent (Jamaica) and many other global superstars, like Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka, and France’s Sasha Zhoya, Clément Ducos, and Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

Scott Young, group SVP content, production and business operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are particularly excited about this new innovative format for a much-loved sport. Track remains the king of Olympics sports, consistently attracting the largest audiences through nail-biting races and intense athletic performances from some of the biggest personalities in sport. Our ambition to continue telling the inspiring stories of these athletes between Olympic cycles is matched by Michael Johnson and the Grand Slam Track competition. We can’t wait to work in partnership to scale coverage of this exciting new world-class athletics competition to fans all around the world through our premium channel and platform portfolio.”

Michael Johnson, CEO and commissioner of Grand Slam Track, added: “We are delighted to partner with our friends at Warner Bros. Discovery to bring Grand Slam Track to fans across Europe and Asia. Since our launch, we’ve had a huge amount of support from our great fans on these continents. We set out to ensure our broadcasts were easily accessible for fans around the world, and wanted to make sure our Racers had a platform on which they could perform, entertain, and grow their fanbases. This deal ensures that is reality, and we can’t wait to get started in Kingston, Jamaica, on April 4th.”.