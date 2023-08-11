West Ham has launched an official podcast, Iron Cast.

The podcast is hosted by podcaster Chris Scull and club legend James Collins, and comes ahead of the team starting its Premier League campaign this weekend. It promises to bring the latest news and views from behind the scenes, with exclusive interviews, big-name guests, and more.

The first episode features current player Jarrod Bowen, who scored the goal that brough West Ham its first European trophy, the Europa Conference League, last season. Bowen speaks about becoming a father of twins, winning the competition and the celebrations that followed, and the song that fans have made about him.

The second guest is 18-year-old Divin Mubama, who enjoyed a treble-winning 2022/23 season by lifting the FA Youth Cup, U18 Premier League South and Europa Conference League trophies.

Finally, fellow player Pablo Fornals speaks about his memorable goal in the semi-final of the Conference League, the quality of his teammate Lucas Paquetá, visiting Australia in pre-season and the best three days of his life, which saw him win the Conference League and get married in the same week.