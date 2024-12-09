Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager of international sports partnerships at Snapchat, looks at when sport organisations should be looking to engage over the holidays

Black Friday might be the champion of shopping events, but for sports brands and organisations, focusing a large portion of advertising budget on one day may mean missing a major opportunity to engage fans. Not to mention getting caught up in the clutter of it all.

Last year’s Black Friday NFL broadcast on Prime Video delivered a standout performance, with QR-code ads generating 350% higher engagement than standard formats. Walmart and NBCUniversal also teamed up for shoppable sports ads, making it clear that retailers understand the opportunity that live sports offers to reach consumers in real-time.

But sports organisations shouldn’t let Crimbo Limbo—the festive downtime between Christmas and New Year—be a moment to sit on the sidelines. This unique period offers people uninterrupted time, a chance to connect with friends and family, both at home and online, and sees consumers keen to exercise their spending power.

When you look at the Premier League’s festive fixture list, it’s not just the pigs in blankets that will have fans salivating. But across the sports ecosystem, the high level of engagement and purchasing intent post-Christmas marks the perfect chance to score big with fans. Whether it’s through exclusive content, interactive technology or creative campaigns, brands and sports organisations should be on the front foot in this period and play a larger part in the proceedings.

Those magical days when the turkey’s been eaten, gifts unwrapped, and fans are on their devices more regularly, are a shopping period like no other. Snapchat research shows that nearly half of Brits (48%) say they’re more likely to shop during this time than on Black Friday, with 84% shopping as much or more than during other peak retail windows. This festive shopping spree is led by younger generations. It’s no coincidence that Amazon is broadcasting all the Boxing Day Premier League games in the UK this year - they know this too.

Almost seven in ten Gen Z (72%) and Millennials (70%) use digital platforms more during Crimbo Limbo, with two-thirds saying shopping feeds their enjoyment of the season. Add to that the fact that 47% of Gen Z and 42% of Millennials are more likely to shop online after Christmas, and it’s clear that Crimbo Limbo is prime time for sports brands to engage fans. Snapchat’s data reveals that the most sought-after items during this period include clothing (47%) and food and drink (33%)—all categories where sports organisations and sports-based campaigns can shine.

Moving the goalposts: From viewing to shopping

Shoppable experiences aren’t just for Black Friday. Crimbo Limbo offers the perfect moment for sports brands to combine entertainment and e-commerce. Imagine fans trying on virtual jerseys, exploring augmented reality (AR) stadium tours or unlocking gamified filters that celebrate iconic moments.

For the Olympics, Snapchatters used AR Lenses to explore historic venues like the 1924 Yves-du-Manoir stadium and see Paris transformed into its Olympic past. For Crimbo Limbo, sports brands have an opportunity to replicate this with festive-themed AR experiences including virtual merchandise try-ons or exclusive holiday moments brought to life.

Imagine a Chelsea fan eyeing up a new shirt, but questioning how it will look on. Trying it on in AR, and sharing with friends and family is a powerful way to seal the deal. Then add it to your basket with a few swipes. Ease and entertainment is the name of the game for this season.

Embedding shoppable content directly into fan experiences has unlocked new opportunities for retailers and brands. The ability to connect with potential consumers at the right time and provide a seamless consumer journey enables brands to create, and capitalise on, purchase intent around particular moments - transforming Crimbo Limbo into a peak sales period for the most savvy sporting brands.

And the next generation of shoppers now expect this. Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (63%) and three in five Millennials (59%) say shopping is more exciting when interactive features are involved. By offering fans creative, engaging ways to shop, advertisers can turn festive downtime and a packed sporting calendar into a period of active engagement and sales.

Keeping fans in the game

But this period isn’t just about shopping; it’s about building community and connection. Last year, our research found that a third of Gen Z sports fans actively seek online spaces to connect with like-minded people, saying these interactions deepen their passion for the game.

For sports organisations, this is a powerful moment to score points by creating digital routes for fans to share their love for teams and participate in interactive challenges. Snapchat’s partnership with NBCUniversal for the Paris 2024 Olympics shows how effective creator-driven content can be in engaging younger audiences, when creators like gymnast Livvy Dunne and streamer Kai Cenat provided behind-the-scenes access to events like basketball and gymnastics, giving fans unique, personal perspectives.

Sports brands can use this approach during Crimbo Limbo by collaborating with creators and tapping into their communities in meaningful ways. Whether they are hosting Q&As, sharing exclusive content or running festive competitions like “Fan of the Year” awards, brands must look to enhance the experience that fans already have with their sports and teams.

The key to success lies in supplementing traditional sports content with snackable, story-driven content. Behind-the-scenes interviews, festive-themed athlete stories or “day in the life” features provide more exclusive insight into their favourite teams and players’ lives, keeping them front of mind.

By partnering with Snapchat as part of its Paralympic Games coverage earlier this year, Channel 4 treated fans to over 300 short-form highlights and a chance to share key moments.

The Christmas season brings another great opportunity for sports leagues and broadcasters to reward dedicated fans with festive-themed videos, like athletes sharing their holiday traditions or training for the new season with a merry twist.

The final whistle

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might dominate our phones, browsers and inboxes, but the data shows that sports brands and organisations can shine well into the New Year. Fans are in a festive mood, spending more time on their devices and are ready to shop. Whether you’re a trainer brand, a football team, or a broadcaster, every contender has a chance to connect with fans and build long-term loyalty.

Being interactive, personal, and community-driven is the golden ticket to turn Crimbo Limbo into a season of success. So, let’s not bench those campaigns too soon. This festive season, meet fans where they are—celebrating sports content, connecting on their phones, and shopping.

Kahlen Macaulay is senior manager of international sports partnerships at Snapchat