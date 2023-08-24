Channel 4

Ian Katz hits out at industry ‘perception’ of C4’s financial health

By 2023-08-24T13:18:00

_SWP9697

Content chief defends decisions and says broadcaster is ‘more honest’ than its peers

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 