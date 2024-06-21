Channel 4

Suranne Jones witches doc draws ‘conspiracy theory’ parallels

By 2024-06-21T10:09:00

74554_S1_Suranne Jones_ Investigating Witch Trials

TeamAkers’ C4 two-parter marks Vigil actor’s first foray into unscripted space

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 