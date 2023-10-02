Channel 5’s latest blue-light series takes viewers to the heart of modern-day policing, accessing bodycam footage to demonstrate the most extreme incidents police officers face.

Police 999: Clear and Present Danger (w/t) will use bodycam footage to allow audiences to step into the shoes of officers on the frontline in the most dangerous situations.

In the first episode of the six part series, produced by Crackit Productions, two officers try to talk down a man armed with knives, while a police dog takes on a violent thug after their handler is attacked and a 999 caller confesses to murder.

The commission is the latest police-led series for Channel 5, which includes long-running series Police: Night Shift 999 and Police Interceptors, as well as recent orders Wayne Couzens: Killer in Plain Sight, a second series of Motorway: Hell on the Highway and Forensics: Murder Scene.

“It’s an eye-opening insight into what our emergency services have to deal with on a daily basis in this country and is testament to the enduring popularity of police crime shows in the UK,” said Elaine Hackett, chief executive of Crackit Productions.

The series was ordered for Channel 5 by commissioning editor Federico Ruiz who added that “few people know what it’s like to be a police officer facing down dangerous criminals; this is the closest you’re ever going to get”.

Hackett and Fintan McGuire are executive producers for Police 999: Clear and Present Danger (w/t). The series producer is Rob Lambie.