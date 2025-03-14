Dubformer has raised $3.6 million (£2.78m) in its seed funding round.

The company launched its Emotion Transfer AI dubbing tech late last year, which aims to capture pitch, volume, and speed of speech to generate dubs, instead of the voice cloning or pre-recorded videos currently used by many companies. This is available through a platform and as an API.

The round was led by Almaz Capital, with s16vc and FinSight as key investors, along with angel investors such as Arul Menezes, founder of Microsoft Translator, and Funa Maduka, former head of international original film at Netflix. The funding will be used to advance Dubformer’s proprietary technology.

Dubformer serves over 200 clients across the US and Europe, including Paramount, Little Dot Studios, and Mainstream Media. It has also partnered with companies such as Voxx (Los Angeles), Presto (Czech Republic), and Gobavo (Turkey).

“In a rapidly evolving AI dubbing landscape, Dubformer is committed to driving the industry forward by addressing its key challenges. Through capturing the emotional essence of content, we enable media companies to expand their global audience reach while reducing localization costs — all without compromising viewer satisfaction,” said Anton Dvorkovich, founder & CEO of Dubformer.