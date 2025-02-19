ThinkAnalytics has launched ThinkMediaAI, a AI-powered content management platform.

The platform aims to enhance content monetisation, contextual advertising, content curation and content bundling for FAST and CTV providers through AI. Tools include discovery and personalised recommendations; search, voice, editorial and automated curation; A/B testing; actionable business insights; advertising and metadata enrichment.

Eddie Young, chairman & CEO of ThinkAnalytics, said: “ThinkMediaAI is an investment that drives subscriber satisfaction and growth, reduces vendor complexity, drives operational efficiencies, and creates new monetization opportunities through innovative applications of AI trained on massive datasets.”

Peter Docherty, CTO & founder at ThinkAnalytics, added: “We know that content is one of the most valuable assets media companies own but only with the right AI tools can they maximize that value. With ThinkMediaAI, we’ve built a platform that understands content, enhances monetization opportunities, and optimizes workflows, all powered by state-of-the-art NLP, AI, and Generative AI technologies. This has been made possible by the scale of our customer base of 500M viewers, giving us an understanding of viewer behavior that is second to none.”