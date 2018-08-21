Creative Skillset
Creative Skillset works with the UK’s screen-based creative industries to develop skills and talent, from classroom to boardroom.
Future-proofing drama success
If high-end British drama is to continue to thrive, big-budget productions may need to contribute more to training the next generation
Impact of the drama boom
Leading UK producers discuss the knock-on effects of a surging market and ways in which the high-end drama levy is being used to alleviate them.