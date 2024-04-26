Digital & Demographic focus

E4 reality shows maintain their grip

By 2024-04-26T11:45:00

76541_S27_Embargoed until Tuesday 9th April 2024 Made in Chelsea S27 Generic James Jack

Made in Chelsea returns stronger than last year, while Married At First Sight Australia is on par with previous week

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 