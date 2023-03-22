Factual

Free Solo directors board Nat Geo Shackleton doc

By 2023-03-22T17:09:00

Free Solo

Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin to produce and direct film about discovery of Shackleton’s ship

