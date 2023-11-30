Home

Channel 4 trio named unsung heroes

By 2023-11-30T09:03:00

Unsung heroes

Channel 4 executives Clemency Green, Art Sejdu and Kiran Nataraja are recognised by their peers in this year’s survey for always going the extra mile

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now