Companies now have until 20 September to sign up for a chance to be named TV’s top employer

The deadline for companies to register to take part in Broadcast’s Best Places to Work in TV has been extended.

Companies have until 20 September to submit their entries. The winning companies will be announced in January 2025.

Indies, broadcasters and other TV companies can enter for free by clicking through to www.bestplacestoworkintv.co.uk, where they can also find more information and guidance on submissions.

Earlier this year, Big Brother indie Initial was crowned the number one Best Place to Work in TV 2024, with Wonderhood and Dragonfly Film and TV rounding out the top three. A further seven companies that are not indies made the Best Places to Work in TV list, with post-house The Finish Line leading that list.

Training schemes, employee benefits and company culture are among the key factors that determine the Best Places to Work in TV.

A special report based on the survey will publish in January 2025 in print and online.

Registration and research for the program will be managed by Workforce Research Group. As in previous years, all registered organisations will be required to complete the two-part assessment, one to be filled out by senior management and the other to be filled out by employees.

If you feel you have built a TV firm that is both successful and a supportive employer, help your company get the recognition it deserves and register for free today.