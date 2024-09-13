Former Moonbug chief to deliver keynote at MipJunior

Former head of Moonbug USA Andy Yeatman will deliver the keynote address at forthcoming MipJunior. Yeatman was recently appointed as chief executive of new joint venture of Mediawan and Zag, Miraculous Corp, created to oversee expansion plans for the French animation series Miraculous. In his first speaking appearance since his appointment in June he will reveal more details of the global strategy, including an early peek into the new line-up of spin-off series, feature films and new characters. Previously, he led Netflix’s Kids’ Content department after a stint at the Walt Disney Studios. He will take to the stage at noon on Saturday 19 October on the first full day of the International Kids Screenings & Co-production Market in Cannes.

Sky UK picks up Tubi’s Wynonna Earp

Sky UK has picked up Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the latest instalment of the Candadian franchise which follows Wyatt Earp’s great-great granddaughter as she battles demons and other supernatural beings. Sky is already home to the four previous series of Wynonna Earp and the deal comes as the 90-minute special is set to launch on Tubi in the US, Latin America, Canada and Australia on September 13. A Tubi original, producer for the special is Seven24 Films in association with Cineflix Studios. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.

Field of Dreams cast member dies in car crash

Umar Mahmood, who appeared in the first series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, has died in a car crash. Mahmood, who was 18, reportedly died in hospital yesterday after being seriously injured while at the wheel of a car which veered off the road in Preston. Passenger Adam Bodi, who was 16, also died in the crash while a 17-year-old who was also in the car remains in hospital. Mahmood was one of the boys coached by the England cricketer for the BBC1 returner.

Sky Studios Elstree launches youth learning facility

Sky Studios Elstree has officially opened up its Sky Up Academy Studios, a first-of-its-kind immersive facility to inspire students aged 11-18 to pursue a career in TV and film. The launch means that schools will be able to book visits to the studios to allow kids to experience a range of roles and opportunities available.