Broadcast Summit 2025 takes place tomorrow with an outstanding line-up of speakers, ranging from Tanya Qureshi and Richard McKerrow to Patrick Holland to Anne Mensah.

Delegates will also get the chance to hear from Sean Doyle, Nasfim Haque, Melanie Leach and Phil Edgar-Jones.

The summit takes place tomorrow (Wednesday 2 April) at 1 Wimpole Street in central London. It brings together producers, broadcaster, streamers and suppliers of all sizes to explore the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead for the industry.

Click for the full programme and to purchase tickets here

The event features a wide range of informative sessions including a look at the State of Indie Nation, an Industry Question Time, leading indie execs discuss Alternative Funding & New Business Models, ITV reveals the Secrets of Streaming and there will be an insight into How AI Can Elevate Your Storytelling.

The day kicks off with another major panel, with label bosses assessing the State of the Indie Nation and the findings of the Broadcast Indie Survey 2025. Melanie Leach, joint chief executive, South Shore; Chris Carey, managing director, Dancing Ledge Productions; Karen Smith, chief executive, Tuesday’s Child; and Dan Chambers, creative director, Blink Films.

Among the other sessions is a masterclass from producer ScreenDog on The Jury: Murder Trial, featuring Alf Lawrie, executive producer, Ed Kellie, founder & managing director and Tom Swingler, series producer.

BBC/Big Talk Studios smash hit Ludwig will also be the focus of a masterclass, featuring the show’s writer Mark Brotherhood, executive producer and Big Talk chief executive Kenton Allen, and its commissioner, BBC head of comedy Tanya Qureshi.

Other programme highlights include drama commissioners Callum Dziedzic (ITV), Gwawr Lloyd (Channel 4), Helen Perry (UKTV) and John Farrar (SVP Group editorial & content- BritBox) discussing the challenges and opportunities of the genre. From co-productions to high-cost low-budget and other funding models, hear how to get your idea on screens.

The summit sponsors include Audio Network, Garden Studios, LTX Studio and TRP Research.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Francesca Verdusco francesca.verdusco@mbi.london. For any other questions about the event, please contact IndieSummit@broadcastnow.co.uk