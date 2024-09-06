Producer, equality campaigner and ‘striking figure in the industry’ has died at the age of 80

Tributes are being paid to veteran TV producer and campaigner Simon Albury who died this week at the age of 80.

During his more than 50 years in the industry Albury made current affairs and music programmes for the BBC and ITV as a senior producer at Granada TV. He also founded ITV company Meridian and spent 12 years as chief executive of the Royal Television Society (RTS) until 2012.

As a campaigner, he ran the Campaign for Quality Television, driving significant changes to the 1990 Broadcasting Act in response to the Conservative government’s plans to sell off ITV regional franchises by auction.

Birmingham-born Albury spent the past 10 years chairing the Campaign for Broadcasting Equality, raising awareness around the lack of racial equality and diversity in TV. The campaign has provided extensive evidence to parliamentary committees and has been widely cited and in Commons and Lords debates.

He was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2019.

‘A striking figure in the industry’

Chief executive of The Film & TV Charity Marcus Ryder credited Albury with giving him his first major platform to promote issues related to broadcasting diversity, appointing him as head of RTS’ new Diversity Committee.

“A striking figure in the industry, he had a passionate and very loud voice that he used to make sure other people were heard,” said Ryder.

“I would not have been able to do the diversity work I have been able to do if Simon had not given me a platform in the first place. He had this amazing ability to identify people that were striving to make broadcasting industry a better and fairer place to be and was able to give them a voice time and time again.”

RTS chief executive Theresa Wise said: “Simon was a huge personality and inhabited the RTS role with an inimitable style and charm. He will be very much missed by the RTS family.”

‘Warm and welcoming’

Inclusion leader Jasmine Dotiwala recalled how he helped others to get on in the industry. She said: “People like Simon who’ve had glittering careers and held positions of high esteem tend not to mix and frolic with the working class and juniors who can do nothing for them. But Simon turned that stereotype on its head. He was warm and welcoming and couldn’t do enough to help people get ahead.

“So much of my contacts book and new friends exist because Simon thought to connect us because he thought we would enjoy each other’s energy. I also know that he connected people that he thought could be a force for change, and he knew that together we were stronger as a movement - not alone.”

Revealing that many of her peers considered Albury to be a “Yoda figure” and “style guru” who could guide them in times of frustration or confusion, she added: “Not once did I ever see Simon cower or flinch when he spoke to people from various different worlds- whether that be media, TV, film, fashion, poetry… anyone from any generation could speak with Simon and he would form a new bond and connection with them.”

‘Ebulliently furious or furiously ebullient’

Former Channel 4 news chief Dorothy Byrne said: “Simon Albury was always either ebullient or furious. But he was ebulliently furious or furiously ebullient, never relenting in his campaigning, most notably for quality television and against racism in television. He literally harassed everyone he knew morning, noon and night to support his causes.

“If you were his friend, you were ordered to join in and harangue politicians and TV executives in print, on the radio, in person. Only once you had acted as instructed might you be left in peace. It was overwhelming and it worked.

“He was one of the few campaigners who personally brought change to television. Up there, they had better get ready for those big red glasses.”

Founder and director of inclusive networking company The TV Collective, Simone Pennant said he was “ instrumental” in her life.

“From the birth of the TV Collective to his unwavering personal support he has given me over the years, I am broken hearted that the depths of my gratitude will now never be truly expressed.

“I already miss him; his laugh, the speeches and his red glasses. Simon Albury MBE - I have been beyond blessed to have had you in my life, you weren’t a colleague, nor a friend – you were my family. You are and will always be to me and mines - sensational!”

Managing director of Douglas Road Angela Ferreira added: “Many others will talk about Simon as a great orator and campaigner. I will remember him with great affection as a supportive, kind and thoughtful friend, fiercely proud and loud about my achievements and successes and those of others in his circle. Most of all, he was proud of his son David. Family - either blood or by invitation - was everything to him.”

Having started out as a producer in 1969, Albury made current affairs programmes including Granada TV’s World In Action for ITV1, before joining the BBC to make films about John Lennon, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.

He returned to Granda to work on World in Action, What the Papers Say, The Outrageous Millie Jackson, and End of Empire and went on to be Britain’s first DJ playing black-American gospel music for Capital Radio, under the name Sam Scott.

Later he was a founding director of at ITV franchise holder Meridian Broadcasting, where he spent nearly a decade leading communications and government relations.

Albury, who was well-known and easily recognisable for his distinctive red glasses, leaves behind a wife and son.