Development and production producer

National Geographic International

Alexander Lawson joined the National Geographic International commissioning team as a production assistant and swiftly progressed to the role of co-ordinator, then assistant producer, and was recently promoted to development and production producer.

He serves as the primary point of contact for new ideas from producers, spearheading regional production strategies for Nat Geo International, and plays a pivotal role in driving its greenlight processes.

National Geographic commissioning editor Carolyn Payne praises Lawson’s understanding of what resonates with the channel’s audience, adding that “his creative instincts seamlessly align with the contemporary landscape of television”.

She says: “With a deft touch, Alex manages a diverse development slate, fostering relationships with emerging producers and securing numerous commissions.”

Lawson’s credits as an AP include Ultimate Supercar and wildlife documentary Wild, Smart And Deadly for Nat Geo, as well as Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story for Disney+.

During the pandemic, while also dealing with personal bereavement, Lawson was able to successfully pivot his development workflow to bring new and innovative content to the channel.

Payne says: “In his new role, Alex has hit the ground running, securing multiple commissions and supporting production on a tentpole Disney+ project featuring a Hollywood A-lister.”

She adds that the commissioning team see Lawson as “a commissioner in training” who is “doing all the things we have to do”, including taking meetings, considering pitches, running relationships with indies and giving notes on cuts, which is “hugely impressive”.