Digital commissioning executive

Channel 4

Catriona White, an important part of the Channel 4.0 launch team, has built her career focusing on socially native content aimed at 16 to 34 year-olds.

It is a career that has, so far, included development producer roles at Twofour and BBC3 (where she was promoted to head of development). She also spent two years as a senior development producer at LADbible Original, where she developed, produced and directed a slate of legacy YouTube-fi rst formats, including Minutes With, The Gap and Snack Wars, all of which were watched by millions and achieved commercial success.

Then, two years ago, as a digital commissioning executive, came Channel 4.0. “I’ve been part of pioneering a new approach at C4 that works with brands to integrate product and messaging into entertainment-fi rst YouTube programming – with unprecedented watch times,” she says.

Testament to her success, the channels she has worked at have all won Broadcast Digital Awards (Best Entertainment Channel for Channel 4.0 in 2023, Best Original Web Channel for LADbible TV in 2022 and 2021, and Channel of the Year for BBC3 in 2020).

“Cat’s experience in broadcasting and social has propelled her to a unique position in the industry,” says C4 head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari. “Her award-winning shows have captivated large audiences, particularly young and hard-to-reach demographics. She is without a doubt a future leader in this space.”