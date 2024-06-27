Hot Shots 2024: Commissioners

‘Simon’s superpower lies in his seamless adaptability, enormous energy, and ability to move effortlessly between various genres and challenges’

Commissioning executive, documentaries and factual entertainment

Channel 4

In a former life, Simon Cheuk Pong Lee was a civil engineer. As Lee himself points out, “going from building tunnels [into TV] isn’t the most natural segue”. But the analytical skills he gained in his first profession have proved useful in his new one, he says, enabling him “to spot trends and differences but, most importantly, find fun and creative solutions to fit”.

His eye for audience data and viewer demand has allowed him to strike a critical balance between creative flair and commercial mindset.

According to head of documentaries and factual entertainment Alisa Pomeroy, Lee’s “superpower” lies in “his seamless adaptability, enormous energy, and ability to move e ortlessly between various genres and challenges”.

Lee laid the foundations of his TV career as an intern in factual production and development at Discovery Networks International, before building up freelance experience from researcher to director level. He joined C4 as a channel executive in 2018, working alongside chief content o cer Ian Katz and other execs to shape the channel’s content strategy.

Since joining the C4 docs team in 2021, Lee has been involved with new brands including The Fear Clinic and Aldi’s Next Big Thing, as well as key returning titles such as 24 Hours In A&E and The Dog House, which was Bafta-nominated under his tenure.

“He has strong editorial instincts and is a trusted voice in the room,” says Pomeroy.