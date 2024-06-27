‘Hannah’s rise through the ranks is testament to her incredible instincts as a creative executive’

31

Manager, scripted

Disney+ EMEA

“Hannah Scott is “a true rising star in the world of scripted commissioning”, according to Johanna Devereaux, who is now a commissioner for scripted content at Apple TV+, but previously served as vice-president of scripted content and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategy for Disney+ EMEA. Devereaux has watched Scott progress from a temp admin assistant at ABC Studios International to manager of the scripted commissioning team at Disney+.

“Hannah’s rise through the ranks is testament to her incredible instincts as a creative executive: her taste is second to none, and she balances clear-headed commercial decision-making with a passion for authentic, surprising storytelling,” Devereaux says. “She is adored by the producers and writers she works with, and fosters deep, collaborative relationships with talent thanks to the care and insight she brings to the creative process.”

Cornwall-born Scott’s standout credits include producer and lead commissioning executive on seasons one and two of superhero comedy Extraordinary.

“Its critical and commercial success is thanks in large part to Hannah’s never-flagging attention to creative detail, her commitment to the characters and story, and the trusting relationships she has built with the producers, directors, creator and cast,” says Devereaux.

Scott is currently building her development slate at Disney+, with the specific aim of finding storytellers with fresh and under-represented perspectives. For Devereaux, Scott “combines commercial savvy, impeccable creative instincts and integrity and empathy – elements that make her an outstanding commissioning executive”.