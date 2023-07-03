Indies

Great Scott Media set to close

By 2023-07-03T11:36:00

Medium_72555_4_S1_Ep4_The Love Trap, S1, E4-8

Founders Ed Sleeman and Leon Wilson to depart All3Media-backed indie

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 